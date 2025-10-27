Veteran Family and Resource Fair
When:
No event data
Where:
Gymnasium
361 Boiler House Road, Building 361
Perry Point, MD
Cost:
Free
To Pre-Register or for more information, please contact:
Rachel Gonzalez, LCSW
443-926-7784
rachel.gonzalez4@va.gov
Michelle Pettis-Tibbs, LCSW
410-642-2411 Ext. 26722
michelle.pettis-tibbs@va.gov
What to bring (If you can):
- State/Government issued ID
- DD-214
- Copy of Award Letter from VA/SSDI/SSI
- Copy of Utility Bills/Shut-Off Notice
- Copy of Lease/Eviction Notice
- Your Family/Caregivers/Loved Ones involved in your care
Resources include:
- VSO/VBA Claims Assistance
- Low-Cost Government Phones
- Financial Resources
- Utility Assistance
- Education Benefits
- Advanced Directives
- Volunteering at the VA
- Travel Benefits
- Home Health Aid
- Job Placement Help
- Elder Care Resources
- Women's Health
- Post 9/11 Program
- Vet Center Therapy
And More!