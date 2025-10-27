Skip to Content

Veteran Family and Resource Fair

When:

No event data

Where:

Gymnasium

361 Boiler House Road, Building 361

Perry Point, MD

Cost:

Free

To Pre-Register or for more information, please contact:

Rachel Gonzalez, LCSW
443-926-7784
rachel.gonzalez4@va.gov

Michelle Pettis-Tibbs, LCSW
410-642-2411 Ext. 26722
michelle.pettis-tibbs@va.gov

 

What to bring (If you can):

  • State/Government issued ID
  • DD-214
  • Copy of Award Letter from VA/SSDI/SSI
  • Copy of Utility Bills/Shut-Off Notice
  • Copy of Lease/Eviction Notice
  • Your Family/Caregivers/Loved Ones involved in your care

Resources include:

  • VSO/VBA Claims Assistance
  • Low-Cost Government Phones
  • Financial Resources
  • Utility Assistance
  • Education Benefits
  • Advanced Directives
  • Volunteering at the VA
  • Travel Benefits
  • Home Health Aid
  • Job Placement Help
  • Elder Care Resources
  • Women's Health
  • Post 9/11 Program
  • Vet Center Therapy

And More!

 

