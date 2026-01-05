Virtual Information Session for Veterans: VA Health Care Eligibility Under the PACT Act

The expansion of the PACT Act opens VA health care enrollment for millions of Veterans exposed to toxins during military service at home or abroad, including those who were previously found not eligible.

If you served in the military and aren’t already receiving the health care benefits you’ve earned and deserve, you don’t want to miss this information session!

Topics we will present include:

· VA health care eligibility under the PACT Act

· VA health care enrollment

· Toxic exposure screening

* Check back after January 16 for the link to join the session on MS Teams.

* The information session is a public forum. For 1-on-1 assistance signing up for VA health care, Veterans will need to call the telephone number provided following the session.