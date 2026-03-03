Veterans Benefits Fair

Do you know how the PACT Act expands Veterans' eligibility for VA benefits and health care? As a Veteran, are you taking full advantage of your earned benefits? Join us to learn how VA, state agencies, and the local community can serve you! Space is limited and appointments are required.

Registration will open 3 weeks prior to the event. https://VBFApril8.rsvpify.com

This event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance—which includes the Maryland Department of Veterans & Military Families, the VA Maryland Health Care System, and the Baltimore Regional Office of the Veterans Benefits Administration—in partnership with the Queen Anne’s County Veteran and Military Spouse Alliance and the Kent Island American Legion Post 278.