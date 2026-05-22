Veterans Creative Arts Showcase 2026

The VA Maryland Health Care System is now accepting entries for its 2026 Veterans Creative Arts Showcase. This local annual event is open to all Veterans enrolled in the VA Maryland Health Care System. Each year it highlights Veterans’ creative talents and underscores the important role that creative arts play in supporting Veteran health, wellness, rehabilitation, and recovery.

Veterans are encouraged to submit entries in art, creative writing, or performance categories. All levels of ability are welcome! The local showcase, including a live stage show, will take place at the Maryland State Fair on September 12, 2026.

For entry information or questions, please contact Kelsey Eisenhauer, lead Creative Arts therapist at the VA Maryland Health Care System and National Veterans Creative Arts Showcase local coordinator, at kelsey.eisenhauer@va.gov or .

Registration deadline is June 24, 2026.