Veterans Benefits Fair

This free event will provide Veterans the opportunity for Veterans to get assistance filing or following up on claims and/or applying for VA health care, as well as learning by visiting resource tables how VA, state agencies, and the local community serves Veterans.

Space is limited and appointments are required.

Online registration opens July 7 at VetFairJuly22.rsvpify.com

Or call 410-230-444, ext. 16459

This event is sponsored by the Chesapeake Veterans Alliance—which includes the Maryland Department of Veterans & Military Families, the VA Maryland Health Care System, and the Baltimore Regional Office of the Veterans Benefits Administration—in partnership with the Baltimore County Veterans Commission.