VA Community Drum Circle

A community drum circle is a collaborative musical event created in the moment by all the people who participate. When we, as a community, drum together, it changes our relationships for the positive, allowing us to connect non-verbally and express our emotions in new and healthy ways.

No music experience necessary! Participants may choose to drum, use shakers, clap, tap, dance, sing, etc.

Instruments provided, but feel free to bring a drum or shaker if you've got one!