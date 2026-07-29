4th Annual Suicide Prevention Walk
When:
Wed. Sep 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Circle in front of the Chapel
361 Boiler House Road, Building 361
Perry Point, MD
Cost:
Free
The annual Suicide Prevention Walk supports VA's mission to end Veteran Suicide. The walk promotes awareness, education, and reduces stigma. After the walk, participants can pick up a t-shirt with Veterans Crisis Line (VCL) information and other VCL materials.
Help us bring awareness to Veteran suicide by participating in a walk around the Perry Point VAMC campus.