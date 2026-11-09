VA Health Care Enrollment Day
When:
Wed. Dec 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET
Where:
5235 King Avenue, Franklin Square Professional Center, Suite 200
Rosedale, MD
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Appointments are required.
Veterans living in and near Rosedale/White Marsh/Essex/Middle River can get convenient, easily accessible, world-class VA health care at the Eastern Baltimore County VA Outpatient Clinic.
The Enrollment Day event gives Veterans who are not already signed up for VA health care to visit the clinic, meet with an enrollment specialist, and apply for enrollment. Come see what VA health care offers Veterans, right in, or near, your neighborhood!