Veteran Care Coordinators
VA Maryland health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the needs of all Veterans. Our trained VCCs are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.
Connect with a care coordinator
Katherine Grein
Veteran Care Coordinator
VA Maryland health care
Phone:
Email: katherine.grein@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Maryland health care
Our VCCs can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services. These include:
- Mental health services
- Creative arts therapies
- Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV
- Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services
Other resources
When to contact a patient advocate at VA Maryland health care and how they can help.
Learn more about VA Maryland health care's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.