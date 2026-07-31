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Veteran Care Coordinators

VA Maryland health care employees receive training in clinical care that is responsive to the needs of all Veterans. Our trained VCCs are fully equipped to support the health, welfare, and dignity of you and your family.

Connect with a care coordinator

Katherine Grein

Katherine Grein

Veteran Care Coordinator

VA Maryland health care

Phone:

Email: katherine.grein@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Maryland health care

Our VCCs can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services. These include:

  • Mental health services
  • Creative arts therapies
  • Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV
  • Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Other resources

When to contact a patient advocate at VA Maryland health care and how they can help.

Learn more about VA Maryland health care's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

Other resources

  • When to contact a patient advocate at VA Maryland health care and how they can help.

  • Learn more about VA Maryland health care's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.

Last updated: 