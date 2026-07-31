Veteran Care Coordinators

Care we provide at VA Maryland health care

Our VCCs can answer your questions, advocate for your right to quality care, handle complaints or concerns you have about your care, and help you get started with any of our services. These include:

Mental health services

Creative arts therapies

Testing, counseling, and care for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, including post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for Veterans at risk for HIV

Other prevention, screening, wellness, and testing services

Other resources

When to contact a patient advocate at VA Maryland health care and how they can help.

Learn more about VA Maryland health care's comprehensive mental and behavioral health program.