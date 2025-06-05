American Legion Benedict A. Andrew Post 296 Donates $16,000 To Support Veteran Patients Throughout Maryland

PRESS RELEASE

June 5, 2025

Baltimore , MD — The American Legion Benedict A. Andrew Post 296 in Queenstown, Md., including the Ladies Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion, recently donated $16,000 to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System for the benefit of veteran patients throughout the state.

The donation will directly support veterans who receive their care at the Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point VA Medical Centers, as well as the Cambridge VA Outpatient Clinic. Thanks to the support of the American Legion Benedict A. Andrew Post 296, veteran patients will have access to food and clothing, transportation services, adaptive sports programing, holiday gifts, supplies for new and expecting mothers, and equipment for inpatient care units.

“The continued support of the American Legion Benedict A. Andrew Post 296 makes it possible for us to enhance the services and programs we provide to veterans living on the Eastern Shore and in Central Maryland,” said Jonathan Eckman, director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “It also sends an important message to our hospitalized veterans that their service in the armed forces has not been forgotten.”

The VA Maryland Health Care System is dedicated to providing safe, quality, and compassionate care to more than 57,800 veterans in Central Maryland and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Under the new PACT Act, millions of veterans are now eligible for VA health care. With this recent change, all veterans are encouraged to apply for VA health care by calling 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or by visiting www.va.gov/PACT.

To learn about volunteer or donor opportunities throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, call 410-642-1038 or visit https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.