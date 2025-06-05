American Legion Department of Maryland Donates $7,000 To Support Veteran Patients Throughout Maryland

PRESS RELEASE

June 5, 2025

Baltimore , MD — The American Legion Department of Maryland recently donated $7,000 to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System to benefit veteran patients throughout the state.

The donation will directly support veterans who receive their care at the Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point VA Medical Centers. Thanks to the support of the American Legion, Department of Maryland, veterans throughout the state will have access to resources for new homeowners, transportation services, food and clothing assistance, adaptive sports programming, supplies for hospice patients, and equipment for inpatient care units.

“The continued support from the American Legion Department of Maryland makes it possible for us to enhance the services and programs we provide to veterans,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “It also sends an important message to our veteran patients that their service in the armed forces has not been forgotten.”

The VA Maryland Health Care System is dedicated to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to more than 58,000 veterans in Central Maryland and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Under the new PACT Act, millions of veterans are now eligible for VA health care. With this recent change, all veterans are encouraged to apply for VA health care by calling 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or by visiting www.va.gov/PACT.

To learn about volunteer or donor opportunities throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, call 410-642-1038 or visit https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.