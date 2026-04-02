American Legion Department of Maryland Donates $8, 200 To Support Veteran Patients Throughout Maryland

PRESS RELEASE

April 2, 2026

Baltimore, MD - The American Legion Department of Maryland and the Department of Maryland Veterans Affairs Rehabilitation Commission recently donated $8,200 to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System to benefit veteran patients throughout the state.

The donation directly supports veterans who receive care at the Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point VA Medical Centers and Vet Center. Thanks to the support of the American Legion, Department of Maryland, veterans statewide can access resources for new homeowners, transportation services, food and clothing assistance, adaptive sports programming, supplies for hospice patients, and equipment for inpatient care units.

“The continued support from the American Legion Department of Maryland makes it possible for us to enhance the services and programs we provide to veterans,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “It also sends an important message to our veteran patients that their service in the armed forces is remembered and appreciated.”

The American Legion Department of Maryland has demonstrated stalwart support for the VA Maryland Health Care System with more than $30,000 in donations in the last two years.

The VA Maryland Health Care System provides a broad spectrum of medical, surgical, rehabilitative, mental health and outpatient care to veterans at three medical centers and five outpatient clinics located throughout the state. More than 58,000 veterans from various generations receive care from the health care system annually. Nationally recognized for its state-of-the-art technology and quality patient care, the VA Maryland Health Care System is proud of its reputation as a leader in veterans’ health care, research and education. It costs nothing for Veterans to enroll for health care with the VA Maryland Health Care System and it could be one of the more important things a Veteran can do. To apply for VA health care, call or visit www.va.gov/health-care/. To learn about volunteer or donor opportunities throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, call or visit https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.