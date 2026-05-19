Baltimore VA Medical Center receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

May 19, 2026

Baltimore, MD - The Baltimore VA Medical Center received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funding in the first quarter of the fiscal year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funded projects for Baltimore VA Medical Center in the second quarter of FY2026 are:

512-26-111 ‘Replace Steam System Economizer’ [$178K]

512-26-110 ‘Master Planning Study’ [$780K]

The Steam System Economizer replacement captures “waste heat” from building steam systems used for heat and sterilization to repurpose it and pre-heat it for domestic hot water use. This replacement will result in energy savings, deploying a resource that would otherwise not be used. The second project, Master Planning Study, analyzes clinical areas to determine which ones would most benefit from renovations and expansions, and the study plan would align construction projects with recommendations to meet current and future clinical needs. The analysis will play a vital role in completing renovations at the Baltimore VA Medical Center based on clinical priority to improve healthcare access and quality.

“This funding allows Baltimore VA Medical Center to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in the Baltimore region,” said Facility Director, Jonathan Eckman.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $1.064 billion. Obligation of funds includes:

$795 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $255 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $13 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has: