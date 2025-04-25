Harry White Wilmer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 Donates $5,000 To Support Veteran Patients Throughout Maryland

PRESS RELEASE

April 25, 2025

Baltimore , MD — The Harry White Wilmer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 in La Plata, Md., recently donated $5,000 to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System for the benefit of veteran patients throughout the state.

The donation will be used to send 12 veteran patients from the VA Maryland Health Care System to the National Golden Age Games the week of May 31 – June 5, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. The games give senior Veterans (55 years or older) the opportunity to compete in events such as swimming, cycling, bowling, and air rifles. The National Golden Age Games demonstrate the value of sports, wellness, and fitness in assisting senior veterans live an active and healthy lifestyle.

“The support of the Harry White Wilmer American Legion Auxiliary Unit 82 makes it possible for us to enhance the services and programs we provide to Maryland’s veterans,” said Jonathan Eckman, director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “It also sends an important message to our veteran patients that their service in the armed forces has not been forgotten.”

The VA Maryland Health Care System is dedicated to providing safe, quality, and compassionate care to more than 58,000 veterans in Central Maryland and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Under the new PACT Act, millions of veterans are now eligible for VA health care. With this recent change, all veterans are encouraged to apply for VA health care by calling 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or by

visiting www.va.gov/PACT. To learn about volunteer or donor opportunities throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, call 410-642-1038 or visit https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.