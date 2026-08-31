Kent Island American Legion Post 278 Donates $12,500 To Support Veteran Patients at the Perry Point VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

August 31, 2026

Baltimore, MD - Kent Island American Legion Post 278 donated $12,500 to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System to benefit veteran patients at the Perry Point VA Medical Center.

The donation directly assists Veterans receiving care at the Perry Point VA Medical Center, connecting them to resources for food and clothing assistance, adaptive sports programming, hospice supplies, equipment for inpatient care units, and more.

“Thanks to the Kent Island American Legion Post 278, it’s possible for us to enhance the services and programs we provide to Veterans at the Perry Point VA Medical Center” said Jonathan R. Eckman, executive director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “Such support provides a clear example to our Veteran patients that their service in the military has not been forgotten and more importantly, remains deeply appreciated.”

The VA Maryland Health Care System is dedicated to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to more than 58,000 veterans in Central Maryland and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Veterans are encouraged to apply for VA health care by calling Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or by visiting www.va.gov.

To learn about volunteer or donor opportunities throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, call or visit https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.