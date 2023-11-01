News releases for VA Maryland health care.

January 03, 2023 The E.E. Streets Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5118 in Easton, Md., recently donated $9,000 to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System for the benefit of hospitalized veterans during the holiday season.

November 21, 2022 During GivingTuesday, November 29, the VA Maryland Health Care System encourages the community to help support local veterans through charitable donations or volunteer opportunities.

September 26, 2022 Minta Davis, a volunteer at the VA Maryland Health Care System, is the recipient of the first-ever VA Excellence in Customer Experience Volunteer of the Year Award.

September 19, 2022 The VA Maryland Health Care System has named Diana Choi as its new Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Chief Nurse Executive.

April 22, 2022 For the second year in a row, the Grounds Section at the Perry Point VA Medical Center, a division of the VA Maryland Health Care System, has been recognized with two awards for their comprehensive tree care and maintenance program.

April 18, 2022 The VA Maryland Health Care System has announced that Vasyl “Bill” Mytsak has been selected as the new chief of Facilities & Engineering Service.

December 07, 2021 The VA Maryland Health Care System, which includes the Baltimore, Loch Raven and Perry Point VA Medical Centers and five VA outpatient clinics located throughout the state, has announced that Kelley W. Anthony, LCSW-C, has been appointed as the assistant director effective December 5, 2021.