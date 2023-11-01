News releases
The E.E. Streets Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 5118 in Easton, Md., recently donated $9,000 to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System for the benefit of hospitalized veterans during the holiday season.
During GivingTuesday, November 29, the VA Maryland Health Care System encourages the community to help support local veterans through charitable donations or volunteer opportunities.
Minta Davis, a volunteer at the VA Maryland Health Care System, is the recipient of the first-ever VA Excellence in Customer Experience Volunteer of the Year Award.
The VA Maryland Health Care System has named Diana Choi as its new Associate Director for Patient Care Services/Chief Nurse Executive.
For the second year in a row, the Grounds Section at the Perry Point VA Medical Center, a division of the VA Maryland Health Care System, has been recognized with two awards for their comprehensive tree care and maintenance program.
The VA Maryland Health Care System has announced that Vasyl “Bill” Mytsak has been selected as the new chief of Facilities & Engineering Service.
The VA Maryland Health Care System, which includes the Baltimore, Loch Raven and Perry Point VA Medical Centers and five VA outpatient clinics located throughout the state, has announced that Kelley W. Anthony, LCSW-C, has been appointed as the assistant director effective December 5, 2021.
