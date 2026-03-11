VA Maryland Health Care System Names New Chief of Staff

PRESS RELEASE

March 11, 2026

Baltimore, MD - The VA Maryland Health Care System has announced that it has selected Dr. Vishal Vaghela as its new chief of staff. Prior to this appointment, Vaghela served as deputy chief of staff for Health Care and Business Operations beginning in 2020 and then as acting chief of staff, beginning in July 2025.

“We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Vaghela to this new role. His dedication to caring for Veterans and his stellar track record make him extremely qualified to lead clinical operations for our health care system,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System.

As chief of staff, Vaghela is responsible for the provision, coordination, and supervision of all clinical services at the Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point VA Medical Centers, and five community-based outpatient clinics located throughout the state. He serves as an integral member of the executive leadership team for the VA Maryland Health Care System in coordinating the delivery of safe, quality, and compassionate care to more than 57,800 Veterans. He will continue to practice inpatient hospitalist medicine. He also continues to hold academic appointments as a clinical voluntary adjunct instructor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine where he teaches medical residents and medical students on inpatient Internal Medicine rotations.

“I am honored and privileged to have this incredible opportunity to further our mission of providing top-tier health care to Maryland Veterans,” said Vaghela. “I’m excited and looking forward to working together with our clinical teams and academic affiliates to further our partnerships in research and education, to ensure the highest quality of care for our Veterans,” he said.

As Deputy Chief of Staff for Health and Business Operations at VAMHCS, Vaghela managed three departments, Flow, Group Practice Management, and Care in the Community. In this role, he launched the Mission Act, increased bed capacity, improved Emergency Department flow and increased access to outpatient care for Veterans throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System.

Vaghela received a B.S. degree in Chemistry from West Virginia University in 2004 and an M.D. degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in 2008. Following graduation from medical school, he completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. Vaghela worked at the VA Lexington Health Care System from 2011-2012 before joining the VA Maryland Health Care System in July 2012. Dr. Vaghela has been a member of the medical staff continuously since that time, serving as a Hospitalist, Deputy Chief Hospitalist, Deputy Director for Flow, Director of Health Care and Business Operations and most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff for Health Care and Business Operations.