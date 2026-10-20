VA Maryland Health Care System receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements at three of their facilities

PRESS RELEASE

October 20, 2026

Baltimore, MD - VA Maryland Health Care System received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects at two of its facilities in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for the Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point VA Medical Centers in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades – Baltimore, MD

Loch Raven Construct Consolidated Boiler Spaces – Baltimore, MD

Replace Switchgear and Automatic Transfer Switches – Baltimore, MD

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades - Perry Point, MD

Modernize Elevators – Perry Point, MD

Replace Transformers -- Perry Point, MD

“This funding allows VA Maryland Health Care System to continue modernizing and improving, so our facilities remain safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in Maryland,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E. director of the VA Maryland Health Care System

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: