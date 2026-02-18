VA Maryland Health Care System Upgrades Health Care Infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 18, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD - VA Maryland Health Care System today announced it has begun infrastructure upgrades to ensure safe and effective patient care.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

VA Maryland Health Care System’s improvement projects at the Baltimore and Perry Point VA Medical Centers for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 include:

Electronic Health Record Management Upgrades at the Baltimore VA Medical Center;

Construction of new hybrid operating room at the Baltimore VA Medical Center;

Replacement of a 150,000-gallon fuel storage tank at the Boiler Plant at the Perry Point VA Medical Center;

Roof replacement on patient buildings at the Perry Point VA Medical Center.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for Veterans, and these funds will enable VA Maryland Health Care System to achieve that goal,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “Better care for Veterans is our goal, and these projects will enable us to achieve just that.”

