VA Maryland Health Care System Volunteer Achieves National Recognition

PRESS RELEASE

September 26, 2022

Print

Baltimore , MD — Minta Davis, a volunteer at the VA Maryland Health Care System, is the recipient of the first-ever VA Excellence in Customer Experience Volunteer of the Year Award.

Davis was selected for this national recognition from 36 nominations submitted by VA medical centers across the country. Her selection was announced at the first annual Customer Experience (CS) Symposium Award Ceremony held on September 7, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Joyce Kuwae, a Voluntary Service Specialist at the Perry Point VA Medical Center, accepted the award from VA Secretary Denis R. McDonough on her behalf.

A retired Air Force veteran, Davis began volunteering at the health care system in 2015. She has contributed nearly 900 hours in multiple roles, most recently serving as a volunteer with the Compassionate Contact Corps (CCC) program. The program—also known as the “Phone Buddy Program”—was established by VA during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to provide veterans stuck at home and alone with an opportunity to have routine socialization through the telephone. It pairs veterans with designated and specially trained VA volunteers based on mutual interests.

As a volunteer, Minta continually seeks to add to her knowledge and qualifications to enhance the impact she has on the veterans she supports. In the past year she has completed VA suicide prevention training, obtained Mental Health First Aid certification, and completed several webinars on the Compassionate Contact Corps and other volunteer-related topics.

Minta was matched earlier this year with a veteran who requested someone in the CCC program who could encourage him to meet his goals for physical activity and adopting healthier habits. She provides gentle reassurance each week, calling upon her knowledge of VA’s Whole Health principles, her skill as a certified yoga instructor, and her own personal health challenges. Soon after she began speaking with the veteran, he enrolled in a Virtual Tai Chi class and began aiming to reach a daily step count goal. Minta has been instrumental in enabling the veteran to improve his outlook and overall health and well-being.

“Minta is a tremendous asset to our health care system and the veterans we serve,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “As a VA volunteer, her positive attitude, outstanding compassion, and unique skill set are a prefect fit with our mission of providing safe, quality and compassionate care to veterans.”

“We are incredibly fortunate and proud to have Minta on our team,” added Susan Kern, program manager for Voluntary Service for the VA Maryland Health Care System. “She is proof that our volunteers—even when serving in a virtual capacity—can have a positive impact on veterans.”