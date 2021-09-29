Perry Point VA Medical Center - campus map

Directions

From the south: Take Interstate 95 north. After passing the exit for Havre de Grace, Maryland, and after crossing the Susquehanna River, take exit 93 for State Route Route 222 east toward Perryville. At the traffic light at the end of the ramp, turn left onto State Route 222. Take State Route 222 for approximately 1 mile to the traffic light at State Route 40. After crossing State Route 40, Route 222 will become Aiken Avenue. Continue on Aiken Avenue until it ends and turn right onto Broad Street. Take Broad Street through the town of Perryville until you come to the entrance of the medical center. Follow the signs to the appropriate building.

From the north: Take Interstate 95 south. After passing the exit for Rising Sun and North East, take exit 93 for State Route 222 east toward Perryville. At the traffic light at the end of the ramp, turn left onto State Route 222. Take State Route 222 for approximately 1 mile to the traffic light at State Route 40. After crossing State Route 40, Route 222 will become Aiken Avenue. Continue on Aiken Avenue until it ends and turn right onto Broad Street. Take Broad Street through the town of Perryville until you come to the entrance of the medical center. Follow the signs to the appropriate building.

From the Eastern Shore: Take U.S. Route 50 west. Make a slight right onto State Route 213 and continue for approximately 4 miles. Merge onto U.S. Route 301 North toward Wilmington and continue for approximately 49 miles. Turn left onto Pulaski Highway, U.S. Route 40, and continue for approximately 18 miles. Turn left onto State Route 222 just before the Thomas J. Hatem Bridge over the Susquehanna River. Take State Route 222 until it ends and turn right onto Broad Street. Take Broad Street through the town of Perryville until you come to the entrance of the medical center. Follow the signs to the appropriate building.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Perry Point VA Medical Center

59 Avenue D

Building 59

Perry Point, MD 21902-0001

Intersection: Avenue D and Marion Tapp Parkway

Coordinates: 39°32'57.62"N 76°3'51.90"W