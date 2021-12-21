Baltimore VA Medical Center (Additional Information)
Here at the Baltimore VA Medical Center and throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, we are committed to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to Veterans.
There is an ATM available on the 2nd floor of the Baltimore VA Medical Center in the Canteen Dining Area.
The Canteen Retail Store, Food Court, Coffee Shop and Vending Area are located on the 2nd floor of the Baltimore VA Medical Center and are open the followings days and times, but may be subject to change:
|Retail Store
|Monday – Friday
|7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|Retail Store
|Retail Store (Weekend Hours)
|Monday – Friday
|Saturday - Sunday
|7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Retail Store
|Cafeteria
|Monday – Friday
|Monday – Friday
|7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
|Retail Store
|Coffee Shop
|Monday – Friday
|Monday – Friday
|7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Retail Store
|Vending Area
|Monday – Friday
|Daily
|7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
|24 Hours a Day
The All Faiths Chapel is located on the 2nd floor of the medical center and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Religious services are conducted in the All Faiths Chapel on a daily basis. For a schedule of religious services or for more information about Chaplain Service, please call
410-605-7070.
Veterans can apply for VA health care by visiting the Eligibility & Enrollment Center, which is located off the lobby of the medical center on the 1st floor by the Outpatient Pharmacy. The Eligibility & Enrollment Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information about VA health care eligibility or how to enroll for VA health care, call 877-222-8387 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. or visit www.maryland.va.gov and click on “Become a Patient.”
A variety of newspapers are available in kiosks on the 1st floor of the medical center in the lobby area and by the front bank of patient elevators. Some newspapers are available for purchase and some are free.
At the Baltimore VA Medical Center and throughout the VA Maryland Health Care System, we strive to provide the best care possible in the most courteous and efficient manner. If you have a problem with your VA health care services that you have been unable to resolve with your treatment team, or you have a concern or a compliment about the customer service provided by any of our staff members, please contact a Patient Advocate by calling 410-605-7099.
- 1st Floor: Lobby, Primary Care Waiting Area
and the Emergency Department Waiting Area
- 2nd Floor: Lobby Balcony, Canteen Dining Room and Oncology
- 3rd Floor: 3A and 3B Inpatient Units
- 4th Floor: Cardiac and Medical Intensive Care Units and the Waiting Area
- 5th Floor: 5A Surgical Clinic Waiting Area, and the Surgical Intensive Care Unit and Waiting Area
- 6th Floor: 6A Inpatient Unit