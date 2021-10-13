Visitation Guidelines During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Virtual Care Options

For the safety of our Veteran patients, virtual care remains an option for specialty, primary and mental health care services. When you call our Appointment Center 410-605-7333) to schedule an appointment with your VA primary care provider, please indicate if you would like a face-to-face or a virtual appointment.

Emergency and Urgent Care

The Emergency Department at the Baltimore VA Medical Center and the Urgent Care Clinic at the Perry Point VA Medical Center remain OPEN during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both are safe options for receiving urgent health care during the pandemic.

The Emergency Department at the Baltimore VA Medical Center is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and the Urgent Care Clinic at the Perry Point VA Medical Center is open Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Telephone Care Line & Veteran Crisis Line

As a reminder, Veterans needing medical advice can contact the Telephone Care Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-865-2441 (press 1).

Scheduled Clinic Appointments

If you will be visiting a VA Maryland Health Care System facility for a scheduled clinic appointment or emergency or urgent care visit, you will find safety measures in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Be Prepared for Your Visit:

Universal Masking

Everyone is required to wear a face mask while inside a VA Maryland Health Care System facility. Neck gators and exhaust valve masks are not acceptable face coverings, and visitors wearing these items will be provided a medical mask to wear instead. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, patients who refuse to wear a mask will not be allowed to enter or will be asked to leave if they do not wear a mask while waiting for an appointment or traveling throughout the facility. Patients arriving for a scheduled clinic appointment or emergency or urgent care visit will be given a mask if they do not have one. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and can safely delay your visit, please contact your provider to reschedule. Otherwise, please let your provider know ahead of your visit if you have symptoms or were recently exposed to a person with COVID-19.

Facility Telephone Numbers

• Cambridge VA Outpatient Clinic – 410-901-4077

• Eastern Baltimore County VA Outpatient Clinic – 410-605-7000, ext. 51101

• Fort Meade VA Outpatient Clinic – 410-305-5304

• Glen Burnie VA Outpatient Clinic – 410-590-4153

• Loch Raven VA Medical Center Outpatient Clinic – 410-605-7000, ext. 51101

• Perry Point VA Medical Center Outpatient Clinic – 410-642-2511, ext. 26515

• Pocomoke VA Outpatient Clinic – 410-957-6930

COVID-19 Screening

For the safety of our Veteran patients, employees, volunteers and visitors, effective August 16, 2021, the VA Maryland Health Care System will reinstate COVID-19 screenings for anyone entering any of its facilities. To make this process more efficient we will use the Screen Pass app. Screen pass allows anyone entering our facilities to use their smartphones to answer COVID-19 screening questions before arriving at the medical center.

Before coming to a VA Maryland Health Care System facility, you can text the word ‘Screen’ to 53079 or visit www.va.gov/covid19screen to answer the screening questions. When you arrive at the facility, show your phone at the door.

Screeners will also be available to ask the screening questions for those who may not be familiar with Screen Pass.

Thank you for helping us protect you and others during this time.

Visitor Guidance

To protect our patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19, the following are new guidelines for visitation to acute care areas at the Baltimore VA Medical Center. Please note that children under 12 are not permitted in VA Maryland Health Maryland Health Care System facilities. See details below for additional guidance. Please note that separate COVID-19 visitor restrictions remain in place for all Community Living Center (CLC) units, and family members should speak with their assigned Social Worker for the appropriate guidance. All visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times while in a VA facility.

All visitors will be required to sign-in at the Information Desk and provide the name of the Veteran inpatient they will be visiting. Additionally, anyone visiting the inpatient units will need to report to the nurse’s station on that unit for COVID screening prior to entering the patient’s room.

Visitor Guidance for Acute Care Units Only:

One Screened care-provider per day for acute care, ICU and the Emergency Department.

Visitation must occur between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Visitors must restrict their movement to and from the patient’s room

Visitors are required to wear a mask at all times while inside a VA facility

Visitors under the age of 12 are NOT permitted except on a case-by-case basis

Visitors must report to the nurse’s station for COVID-19 screening before entering a patient room

This visitation guidance is contingent upon the community case rate remaining less than 10/100,000 in Maryland. If the community transmission rate increases, this guidance will be subject to revision and return to restricted access.

Additional Visitor Guidance for Acute Care Units:

Up to two visitors for end-of-life care and decision making;

One escort for patients being discharged from inpatient care;

One escort for medically compromised outpatients with a scheduled, onsite clinic appointment;

One visitor who has been asked by the inpatient care team to attend and be part of the treatment and discharge planning process.

Prescriptions

To limit the exposure of COVID-19, Pharmacy is continuing to offer new and renewal prescriptions through mail order only, including express and overnight delivery. The Outpatient Pharmacies at the Baltimore and Perry Point VA Medical Centers will only honor emergent prescription needs for in-person pick up. All other medications and supplies will be mailed.



Veterans have the following options to refill their prescriptions:

• Call the Prescription Refill Line at 410-605-7395. After hearing the greeting, enter your full nine-digit Social Security number followed by the “#” sign. Next, press option “2” for Pharmacy Information, and then press option “1” to order prescription refills.

• Complete and sign the refill request slip you received with your prescription and use the mailing label that was included to send it in to one of our two pharmacies.

• Submit a refill request through My HealtheVet at www.myhealth.va.gov.



If you have no remaining refills, call the Prescription Refill Line at 410-605-7395. After hearing the greeting, enter your full nine-digit Social Security number followed by the “#” sign. Next, press option “2” for Pharmacy Information, and then press option “8” to talk to a Pharmacy representative.

Important Telephone Numbers

Appointment Center: To schedule, change, cancel or confirm a clinic appointment, contact the Appointment Center at 410-605-7333 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Medical Emergencies: If you are having a medical or mental health emergency, dial 911 immediately.

Prescriptions: To request a prescription refill, check on the status of your prescription or to speak to a pharmacy staff member, call 410-605-7395.

Telephone Care Line: If you need medical advice, call the Telephone Care Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-865-2441, press 1

Veterans Crisis Line: If you are a Veteran in crisis, there are specially trained responders ready to help you, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 800-273-8255, press 1.

Stay Informed

To receive the latest COVID-19 information from the VA Maryland Health Care System, enroll for our E-News Subscription Service. To enroll, visit www.maryland.va.gov and enter your email address under “Subscribe to Receive Email Updates” on our homepage.



You can also receive COVID-19-updates by calling our VA Maryland Health Care System COVID-19 Information Line at 410-605-7384. (This is a recording only and does not accept voicemails.)



For the latest guidance from VA about the Coronavirus, visit www.publichealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus