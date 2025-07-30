National Veterans Creative Arts Festival
Nationwide, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical facilities use the creative arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.
Veterans enrolled at the VA Maryland Health Care System are eligible to compete in our local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music.
Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.
For additional questions and to receive entry paperwork, please contact:
Kelsey Eisenhauer
kelsey.eisenhauer@va.gov
Virtual Informational Meeting & Office Hours
Informational meetings cover basic information about this year’s competition. Office hours will provide a space for additional questions & individual support with entry materials.
Contact Kelsey Eisenhauer to request access.
Entry Information
Veterans must be enrolled for care in the VA Maryland Health Care System to submit entries in the divisions of Art, Music, Dance, Drama, and Creative Writing. Veterans may submit in multiple divisions. Rules/guidelines regarding eligible entries are available in application packets. For entry paperwork please e-mail Kelsey Eisenhauer and indicate what you are planning to submit an application.
Creative Arts Categories
Music
- Vocal Solo Country/Folk/Bluegrass
- Vocal Solo Pop
- Vocal Solo Rock/Blues
- Vocal Group Country/Folk/Bluegrass
- Vocal Group Pop
- Vocal Group Rock/Blues VOCAL SOLO OR GROUP
- Vocal Rap/Hip Hop
- Vocal Classical/World/Ethnic
- Vocal Jazz
- Vocal R&B/Soul/Funk
- Vocal Broadway (stage show tunes not just from movies)
- Vocal Patriotic
- Vocal Spiritual
- Original Vocal (General Topic)
- Original Vocal (Military Experience)
In addition to the Vocal Genres, INSTRUMENTAL SOLO and GROUP includes:
27. Drums/Percussion (to include beat boxing)
28. Original Instrumental
BAND CATEGORIES
29. Band/Ensemble – Country/Folk/Bluegrass/Pop
30. Band/Ensemble – Jazz/R&B/Soul/Rock/Blues
31. Special Recognition
Visual Arts
1. Acrylic Painting
2. Oil Painting
3. Watercolor
4. Pastels
5. Monochromatic Drawing
6. Colored Drawing
7. Craft Coloring Kit
8. Color by Number Kit
9. Suncatcher or Sand Art Kit
10. Black & White Photography
11. Color Photography
12. Digital Art
13. Pyrography/Wood Burning
14. Transfer/Engraving Art Kit
15. Printmaking
16. Collage
17. Assemblage
18. Diorama
19. Combined Kit
20. Mixed Media
21. Sculpture
22. Pottery
23. Slip-Cast Ceramics
24. Stained or Painted Figurines
25. Figure Painting Kit
26. Scroll Saw/Fretwork
27. Carving
28. Woodworking/Lathe Work
29. Wood Building Kit
30. Model Building Kit
31. Metalwork
32. Jewelry (not beads)
33. Beadwork
34. Glasswork
35. Mosaic
36. Mosaic Kit
37. Crochet/Knitting/Knotting
38. Fiber Arts Original Design
39. Fiber Arts Pattern
40. Fiber Arts Kit
41. Needlework Original Design
42. Needlework Pattern
43. Needlework Kit
44. Leather Kit
45. Leather Carving/Tooling/Stamping
46. Physical Health Recovery
47. Mental Health Recovery
48. Combat Experience
49. Group Art
Creative Writing
1. Rhyming Poetry – Military Experience
2. Rhyming Poetry - Inspirational
3. Rhyming Poetry – General Topic
4. Non-Rhyming Poetry – Military Experience
5. Non-Rhyming Poetry - Inspirational
6. Non-Rhyming Poetry – General Topic
7. Short, Short Story – Military Experience
8. Short, Short Story - Inspirational
9. Short, Short Story – General Topic
10. Personal Essay
11. Short Script
12. Humor
13. Special Recognition (individual or group)
Dance and Drama
Dance
- Ballroom
- Latin Ballroom
- Country/Western/Folk/Ethnic/Cultural
- Modern/Contemporary
- Tap, Jazz or Ballet
- Line Dance
- Interpretive Movement
- Freestyle/Hip-Hop
- Novelty
- Dance Challenge
- Special Recognition
Drama
- Dramatic Prose
- Patriotic Prose
- Inspirational Prose
- Comedy Prose
- Dramatic Poetry
- Patriotic Poetry
- Inspirational Poetry
- Comedy Poetry
- Interpretive Performance – Dramatic
- Interpretive Performance – Novelty
- Short Video – Military Theme
- Short Video – General Theme
- Special Recognition
Important Dates (2025)
- Wednesday, July 9th
Entry Paperwork Deadline
- Wednesday, July 16th
Art Drop-off Deadline (all art must be received by this date)
- Tuesday July 29th
Performance Recordings Scheduled at Perry Point Theatre
- Wednesday, September 3rd
Performer Dress Rehearsal (Mandatory for performers)
- Saturday, September 6th
Veteran Creative Arts Showcase at Maryland State Fair 4H/FFA Home Arts Building
- Wednesday, September 10th
Artwork on display at the 3rd Annual Suicide Prevention Walk at Perry Point VA