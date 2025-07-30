Veterans enrolled at the VA Maryland Health Care System are eligible to compete in our local creative arts competition. The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music.

Local creative arts competition top winning entries advance to a national judging process and first, second and third place entries are determined at the national level. First place winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

For additional questions and to receive entry paperwork, please contact:

Kelsey Eisenhauer

kelsey.eisenhauer@va.gov



Virtual Informational Meeting & Office Hours

Informational meetings cover basic information about this year’s competition. Office hours will provide a space for additional questions & individual support with entry materials.

Contact Kelsey Eisenhauer to request access.

Entry Information

Veterans must be enrolled for care in the VA Maryland Health Care System to submit entries in the divisions of Art, Music, Dance, Drama, and Creative Writing. Veterans may submit in multiple divisions. Rules/guidelines regarding eligible entries are available in application packets. For entry paperwork please e-mail Kelsey Eisenhauer and indicate what you are planning to submit an application.

Creative Arts Categories