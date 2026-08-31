He previously served as the Chief of Health Administration at the Wilmington VA Healthcare System since 2022.

As the Assistant Director, Ms. Amos leads the day-to-day operations of Canteen, Chaplain, Environmental Management, Employee Education, Police, Safety & Occupational Health Office, and Records Management Services. He is primarily responsible for planning, coordinating, and evaluating the operations of these services. He also serves as a liaison for the Perry Point VA Medical Center.

Mr. Amos joined the Wilmington VA Medical Center in 2011 as the Radiology Manager. In 2014 he was promoted to Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff – during this time he had a four-month detail as the Interim Associate Director of Operations for the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical Center in Altoona, PA. In 2020, Mr. Amos transferred to the Hampton VA Healthcare System, assuming the role of Chief, Community Based Clinics. In 2022, he returned to the Wilmington VA Healthcare System serving as the Chief of Health Administration Services and was detailed as the Interim Associate Director of Operations twice.

Prior to his career with the Wilmington VA Health Care System, Mr. Amos served as a Health Care Center Administrator at the Hampton VA Medical Center for two years, where he was responsible for leadership for more than 200 employees, including physicians, nurses, administrative staff, and health technicians supporting primary care, behavior health, and specialty care operations. He oversaw four community-based clinics there, serving 30,000 Veterans with a $5 million operations budget. Under his leadership, he achieved zero Joint Commission findings across geographically dispersed clinics by strengthening documentation, operational controls, and regulatory readiness.

Mr. Amos served 22 years active duty with the US Army retiring as a First Sergeant, deploying to Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, United Nations Mission in Haiti, and Operation Iraqi Freedom as well numerous other stateside and overseas assignments. He earned a master’s in business administration from Western Governors University and Juris Master’s degree from Liberty University, and a Bachelor of Arts from Ottawa University in 2010. He completed VA’s Leadership Development Institute in 2013 and graduated from VA’s Healthcare Leadership Development Program in 2022.