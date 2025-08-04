As the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr. Vaghela is responsible for the provision, coordination, and supervision of all clinical services at the Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point VA Medical Centers, and five community-based outpatient clinics located throughout the state. He serves as an integral member of the executive leadership team for the VA Maryland Health Care System in coordinating the delivery of safe, quality, and compassionate care to more than 57,800 Veterans.

Prior to his appointment as the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr. Vaghela served as the Deputy Chief of Staff for Health Care and Business Operations at the VA Maryland Health Care System, where he managed six departments: Flow Center, Group Practice Management, Care in the Community, Home Tele-health, Facility Tele-health, and Pharmacy through 2025. In this role, he launched the Mission Act locally, increased bed capacity, improved Emergency Department flow, and increased access to outpatient care for Veterans throughout the health care system.

He will continue to practice inpatient hospitalist medicine when needed. He also continues to hold academic appointments as a clinical voluntary adjunct instructor of medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine where he teaches medical residents and medical students on inpatient Internal Medicine rotations.

Dr. Vaghela received a B.S. degree in Chemistry from West Virginia University in 2004 and an M.D. degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in 2008. Following graduation from medical school, he completed his residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Kentucky Chandler Medical Center. Dr. Vaghela worked at the Lexington VA Health Care System from 2011-2012 before joining the VA Maryland Health Care System in July 2012. Dr. Vaghela has been a member of the medical staff continuously since that time, serving as a Hospitalist, Deputy Chief Hospitalist, Deputy Director for Flow, Director of Health Care and Business Operations and most recently as Deputy Chief of Staff for Health Care and Business Operations.