A Veterans Day Message from the Executive Director

I am grateful for your service in the United States armed forces. Your courage, sacrifice, and commitment preserve our freedom every day.

This Veterans Day, we pause to honor your selfless dedication and thank you for protecting the liberties we hold dear.

As a fellow Army Veteran, it is a true privilege to serve as the executive director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. Our staff and volunteers are dedicated to ensuring you receive the safe, compassionate, and high-quality care you deserve.

Thank you for allowing us to care for you.

Please visit our YouTube page to see our Veterans Day message.

Wishing you a Happy Veterans Day!

Sincerely,

Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E.

Executive Director, VA Maryland Health Care System