There are changes down the road for the VA Maryland Health Care System and they're all good news for Veterans.

Click to watch: Changes for Faster Veteran Health Care

Meet Dr. Vishal Vaghela, the new Chief of Staff for the VA Maryland Health Care System. He explains in his own dynamic style the changes happening to make patient care faster, including AI at the health care system and Veterans ability to schedule their own appointments for Care in the Community.

For information about Veterans Self-Scheduling Option:

For information about creating a My HealtheVet account or accessing secure messaging: (TTY: )

If you have a My HealtheVet account, you can communicate with your care team:

https://www.va.gov/health-care/send-receive-messages/