Flu Shot Vaccination Schedule
Flu season is here! Defend yourself with the flu vaccine. As a patient at the VA Maryland Health Care System, you have a few different options for receiving a free flu shot.
Option 1: Flu shots from In-Network Community Pharmacies
- Be sure you’ve received care through VA within the past 24 months to be eligible.
- Find an in-network community pharmacy near you at www.va.gov/find-locations.
- Take your VA Veteran Health ID card, or another government-issued ID, with you.
- Share this coding information with the pharmacy staff:
BIN#: 004336
PCN: ADV
Rx Group: Rx3841
For more information visit:
https://www.va.gov/communitycare/docs/programs/OCC-Billing-Information-Card.pdf
or call
- After you’ve received the flu shot, notify your VA primary care team at your next appointment or through secure messaging so it can be noted in your medical record.
Option 2: Flu Shots from the VA Maryland Health Care System
Flu shots are available at all VA Maryland Health Care System medical centers and outpatient clinics.
- Get your flu shot at a scheduled primary care appointment or at specialty care appointments.
- Come to one of our walk-in clinics for Veteran patients from September 22 to December 18, 2026.
Baltimore VA Medical Center
(Primary Care area 1st floor)
Tuesdays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to noon &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Loch Raven VA Medical Center
(Outpatient Clinic)
Mondays & Fridays
8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Perry Point VA Medical Center
(Building 361, Primary Care Clinic)
Tuesdays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to noon &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Cambridge VA Outpatient Clinic
(Drive-by clinic at back of building)
Tuesdays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to noon &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Eastern Baltimore County VA Outpatient Clinic
Mondays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Fort Meade VA Outpatient Clinic
Tuesdays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Glen Burnie VA Outpatient Clinic
Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Pocomoke City VA Outpatient Clinic
Mondays through Fridays
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.