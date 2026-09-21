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Flu Shot Vaccination Schedule

Senior couple smiling, pointing to their bandaged arms post-vaccination.

Flu season is here! Defend yourself with the flu vaccine. As a patient at the VA Maryland Health Care System, you have a few different options for receiving a free flu shot.

Option 1: Flu shots from In-Network Community Pharmacies

  1. Be sure you’ve received care through VA within the past 24 months to be eligible.
  2. Find an in-network community pharmacy near you at www.va.gov/find-locations.
  3. Take your VA Veteran Health ID card, or another government-issued ID, with you.
  4. Share this coding information with the pharmacy staff:

BIN#: 004336
PCN: ADV
Rx Group: Rx3841

For more information visit:
https://www.va.gov/communitycare/docs/programs/OCC-Billing-Information-Card.pdf
or call .

  1. After you’ve received the flu shot, notify your VA primary care team at your next appointment or through secure messaging so it can be noted in your medical record.

Option 2: Flu Shots from the VA Maryland Health Care System

Flu shots are available at all VA Maryland Health Care System medical centers and outpatient clinics.

  1. Get your flu shot at a scheduled primary care appointment or at specialty care appointments.
  2. Come to one of our walk-in clinics for Veteran patients from September 22 to December 18, 2026.

Baltimore VA Medical Center
(Primary Care area 1st floor)
Tuesdays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to noon &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Loch Raven VA Medical Center
(Outpatient Clinic)
Mondays & Fridays
8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Perry Point VA Medical Center
(Building 361, Primary Care Clinic)
Tuesdays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to noon &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cambridge VA Outpatient Clinic 
(Drive-by clinic at back of building)
Tuesdays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to noon &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Eastern Baltimore County VA Outpatient Clinic
Mondays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fort Meade VA Outpatient Clinic
Tuesdays & Thursdays
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Glen Burnie VA Outpatient Clinic
Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays
8 a.m. to 11 a.m. &
1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pocomoke City VA Outpatient Clinic
Mondays through Fridays
8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
 