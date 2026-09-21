Flu Shot Vaccination Schedule

Flu season is here! Defend yourself with the flu vaccine. As a patient at the VA Maryland Health Care System, you have a few different options for receiving a free flu shot.

Option 1: Flu shots from In-Network Community Pharmacies

Be sure you’ve received care through VA within the past 24 months to be eligible. Find an in-network community pharmacy near you at www.va.gov/find-locations. Take your VA Veteran Health ID card, or another government-issued ID, with you. Share this coding information with the pharmacy staff:

BIN#: 004336

PCN: ADV

Rx Group: Rx3841

For more information visit:

https://www.va.gov/communitycare/docs/programs/OCC-Billing-Information-Card.pdf

or call .

After you’ve received the flu shot, notify your VA primary care team at your next appointment or through secure messaging so it can be noted in your medical record.

Option 2: Flu Shots from the VA Maryland Health Care System

Flu shots are available at all VA Maryland Health Care System medical centers and outpatient clinics.

Get your flu shot at a scheduled primary care appointment or at specialty care appointments. Come to one of our walk-in clinics for Veteran patients from September 22 to December 18, 2026.

Baltimore VA Medical Center

(Primary Care area 1st floor)

Tuesdays & Thursdays

8 a.m. to noon &

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Loch Raven VA Medical Center

(Outpatient Clinic)

Mondays & Fridays

8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. &

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Perry Point VA Medical Center

(Building 361, Primary Care Clinic)

Tuesdays & Thursdays

8 a.m. to noon &

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Cambridge VA Outpatient Clinic

(Drive-by clinic at back of building)

Tuesdays & Thursdays

8 a.m. to noon &

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Eastern Baltimore County VA Outpatient Clinic

Mondays & Thursdays

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. &

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fort Meade VA Outpatient Clinic

Tuesdays & Thursdays

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. &

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Glen Burnie VA Outpatient Clinic

Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. &

1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Pocomoke City VA Outpatient Clinic

Mondays through Fridays

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

