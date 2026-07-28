HIV PrEP Clinic 2026

One of the most powerful tools available to prevent HIV is HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP). When taken as prescribed, PrEP reduces the risk of acquiring HIV through sexual contact by approximately 99% and through injection drug use by at least 74%. By establishing protective levels of antiretroviral medication in the body before exposure occurs, PrEP prevents HIV from replicating and establishing a permanent infection.

At the VA Maryland Health Care System (VAMHCS), Veterans at increased risk for HIV have had access to daily oral PrEP for many years, but over a year ago, VAMHCS expanded access to long-acting injectable PrEP which is administered every 2 months. Even more recently, a newer injectable PrEP that is given every 6 months (or twice yearly) was approved for use in the VA health care system with VAMHCS being among the first VA medical centers to implement this groundbreaking therapy. “We started using Yeztugo (every 6-month injectable) this month. It’s been a long process, but we have navigated it quite successfully,” said Jen Monteleone, PA-C, chief physician assistant/associate and infectious diseases provider at the Baltimore VA Medical Center.

The efficient clinical workflow that allows eligible Veterans to receive long-acting injectable PrEP in a safe, timely, and patient-centered manner is the result of diligent work and collaborative effort of the PrEP team, including Monteleone, PA-C; Dr. Todd Gleeson, chief of the Infectious Diseases (ID) department and a Navy Veteran; nurse Jona DeVera; and pharmacists Dr. Christina Dickson and Dr. Rohini Dave.

While not everyone will meet the eligibility criteria for injectable PrEP, nearly all who would benefit from HIV prevention can receive oral PrEP, ensuring treatment options that fit each Veteran’s medical needs and lifestyle.

“Prevention is the closest thing we have to a cure for HIV,” said Monteleone. “Although there is no cure for HIV, PrEP empowers Veterans to protect themselves with one of the most effective prevention strategies available.”

Long-acting injectable PrEP provides a convenient and discreet alternative to taking a daily pill, eliminating the need to remember daily medication while maintaining exceptional protection against HIV. PrEP is recommended for individuals who are HIV-negative and at increased risk of acquiring HIV, including those with multiple sexual partners, partners living with HIV or of unknown HIV status, individuals who do not consistently use condoms, those who have been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection within the past six months, and people who inject drugs and share needles or injection equipment.

Clinical studies have demonstrated that long-acting injectable PrEP is highly effective, providing protection comparable to daily oral PrEP when taken as directed.

“The injectable medications have been extremely successful,” said DeVera. “We have not seen any new cases of HIV infections among Veterans receiving long-acting injectable PrEP.”

Beyond its remarkable effectiveness, PrEP can significantly reduce anxiety surrounding HIV exposure, giving Veterans greater confidence and peace of mind. It allows individuals to take control of their sexual health without relying solely on their partners’ prevention practices. However, it is important to remember that PrEP protects only against HIV and does not prevent other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Routine STI screening remains an essential part of comprehensive sexual healthcare.

Veterans receiving PrEP participate in routine follow-up visits that include HIV testing, kidney function monitoring when appropriate, and screening for other sexually transmitted infections. Veterans at VAMHCS who are interested in learning whether PrEP is right for them should speak with their primary care provider and request a consultation with the ID clinic.

“Choosing PrEP is an act of self-care and empowerment,” said Monteleone. “It allows Veterans to take control of their health, make informed decisions about their future, and confidently protect themselves from HIV.”

“PrEP is designed for HIV-negative Veterans who want to protect themselves,” Monteleone added. “The injectables are administered by nurse DeVera within the Infectious Diseases Clinic, where Veterans receive confidential, compassionate, and specialized care in a safe and welcoming environment.”

This July marks the 14th anniversary of the first-approved PrEP medicine for the prevention of HIV, and the Infectious Disease team at the VAMHCS celebrates this historic milestone by encouraging at-risk Veterans to take control of their health choices and learn more about the treatment that can reduce the risk of acquiring HIV if they are exposed to the virus.