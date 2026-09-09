Honoring Those Who Enlisted in the Military Post 9/11

Army Veteran Jerome Horrace, 44, joined the military 1.5 years after the September 11 attacks, serving 18.5 years before being medically retired, just shy of the 20-year mark he'd been aiming for.

"I had been thinking about joining the military for a while, even before the 9/11 attacks, but I wasn't sure if they'd let me," Horrace said. He'd had medical issues as a child and wasn't certain any branch would accept him.

On the morning of the attacks, Horrace was 19, sharing an apartment with his brother in West Seattle. He woke up and walked into the living room just in time to see the second plane strike the World Trade Center. "I asked my brother what movie he was watching, and he told me it was no movie. It was real life and really happening," he said. The two sat glued to the television until after the last plane went down, then drove to the beach and watched the Seattle skyline as Oregon National Guard F-15 Eagle fighter jets patrolled overhead. "There had been terror attacks on U.S. soil before, like the Oklahoma City bombing," he said, "but 9/11 was the first time in my lifetime that an attack came from a foreign country."

Horrace started talking to Air Force recruiters soon after. It was a friend's father, an Army retiree, who suggested he try the Army. "I thought my childhood medical issues would keep me out," he said; he ended up signing medical waivers just to enlist. He joined in 2002 and reported to Fort Benning for basic training.

Horrace went on to serve in both Iraq and Afghanistan. After retiring, his first job was working with the TSA Vetting Task Force. "Things came full circle," he said, "since the TSA came about directly as a result of the 9/11 attacks."

Today, Horrace lives near Baltimore with his wife and two kids, and receives his care through the VA Maryland Health Care System.