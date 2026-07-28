In this episode of Veterans Health Hub, we will talk to the Chief of Consumer Relations at the VA Maryland Health Care System who will give inside information about concerns that are reported to VA by Veterans and tell what changes VA is implementing to address those concerns.

Click to watch: Is VA Listening to Veterans?

Learn the best methods that Veterans can use to report their concerns.

To reach the Consumer Relations Service call:

For information about Veterans Self-Scheduling Option:

For information about creating a My HealtheVet account or accessing secure messaging: (TTY: )

If you have a My HealtheVet account, you can communicate with your care team:

https://www.va.gov/health-care/send-receive-messages/