VA Maryland health care top stories.

Totally Blind Veteran Conducts a Cooking Demo: Meatloaf and Chicken Salad Are on the Menu

A little more than a decade ago, Air Force Veteran Eugene Brown, now 75, held a well-paying position in a bank, a job he loved. He’d driven a company car and set his own schedule, balancing office time with visiting customers in the field.

Totally Blind Veteran Conducts a Cooking Demo

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM)

If you experienced military sexual trauma (MST), you might feel alone and unsure of where to turn.

Sexual Assault Awareness Month

During Volunteer Month, Veterans tell us why they volunteer at the VA

April is National Volunteer Month—a month dedicated to recognizing the importance of volunteering and honoring the significant contributions volunteers make by generously donating their time and talents to worthy causes.

VA Volunteers

A Father's Last Wish to Support Hospitalized Veterans

A Queen Anne’s County man raised and donated more than $17K to hospitalized Veterans in honor of his late father.

Jack Dadds, Jr., with his wife, Connie

National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Our nation will honor National Vietnam War Veterans Day on March 29, 2022.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Women Veterans Public Forum Recording Available

Thank you to those who participated in our biannual Women Veterans Virtual Public Forum on March 9, 2022.

Women Veterans Virtual Public Forum

Cause for Applause

Throughout February and March, local and national leaders and notable figures are recognizing VA Maryland Health Care System employees for their tireless efforts to serve Veterans with safe, quality and compassionate care during the unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cause for Applause

Hospitalized Veterans Receive Holiday Gift Bags

Santa might rely on Donner and Blitzen to help him distribute holiday gifts, but this year at the VA Maryland Health Care System, staff from Voluntary Service, a handful of volunteers, and a sole elf named Tim helped by delivering gifts to Veteran inpatients.

Veteran gift bags

Grasonville Elementary School Raises $1,200 for Veteran Patients

Students’ Veterans Day Coin Drive Exceeds Expectations.

Grasonville Elementary School
