On this Giving Tuesday—December 1—consider supporting the needs of Maryland’s Veterans who served our country in uniform.

Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity before the holidays, and enables participants to turn good intentions into action.

During this Giving Tuesday, please consider supporting the VA Maryland Health Care System’s Wheelchair Account. The account helps VAMHCS maintain staxi chairs, specifically designed to help transport patients throughout our medical centers in safety, comfort, and dignity. The staxi chairs are placed in strategic locations throughout the medical centers to allow patients’ family members, staff, and volunteers to access them for patients with limit mobility or requiring assisted transport.

To donate, click on Pay.gov, click on “Continue to the Form,” and select “VA Maryland Health Care System (Baltimore, Loch Raven & Perry Point VA Medical Centers)” under “Facility.” On the Donation Information page, select “VA Maryland All Purpose Account” under “Program for Donation” and enter “Wheelchair Account” in the “Donor Intent/Additional Information” section. For questions, please call .

Giving Tuesday is a wonderful opportunity to remind Maryland’s Veterans that their service in the armed forces has not been forgotten.