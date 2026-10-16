Did your health care professionals respond to your concerns?

We are looking for ways to improve your care! In the coming weeks, you may be asked to complete a Survey of Healthcare Experiences of Patients (SHEP) about your visit.

SHEP is conducted to improve our patients' experiences by asking for their feedback after receiving care from the VA.

How the Survey Works

After your VA visit, you may receive a SHEP survey online or in the mail inquiring about your health care experience. Fill out the survey! Your opinion counts!

Improve Quality: Your opinions communicate to leadership areas of strength and weakness. Action is taken to improve quality of programs and policy.

Your opinions communicate to leadership areas of strength and weakness. Action is taken to improve quality of programs and policy. Improve Health: Patients who are satisfied with their care have better health outcomes. We want to improve your healthcare!

Patients who are satisfied with their care have better health outcomes. We want to improve your healthcare! Promote Excellence: Your survey responses help to recognize VA best practices.

Share your thoughts and help us improve your care!