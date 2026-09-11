Veterans Health Hub: VA's Edge on Treating Cancer
On this episode of Veterans Health Hub, we meet Dr. Christine Bang, chief of Radiation Oncology at the VA Maryland Health Care System who talks about a new innovation in cancer treatment that is not available at all hospitals, but we are lucky enough to have it at the VA Maryland Health Care System.
They call it The Edge, and it allows Dr. Bang and the cancer treatment team to more accurately treat Veterans during their battle with cancer.
https://youtu.be/ILjAHTcXdmk?is=VmRyBHwW7Ho3MK3b