Virtual Information Session: Why Choose VA?

No one knows Veterans better. Enroll today for high-quality, Veteran-specific care. Get regular checkups, specialist visits (cardiology, podiatry, mental health), home health, geriatric (elder) care, care in the community, urgent care access at over 3,000+ locations, and more.

Local Veterans who are not yet enrolled for VA health care were invited to a virtual information session hosted by the VA Maryland Health Care System and held on August 19, 2026. Attendees were presented with an overview of the VA health care enrollment process and eligibility requirements, along with details on how to apply for enrollment. The presenters and panelists then answered their specific questions.

Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/CGaozCDMdVk

TELL-A-VET: If you know any Veterans who are not yet receiving the VA health care benefits they’ve received, please share this information with them so that they can Choose VA!

Apply in person for VA health care at the Baltimore VA Medical Center: https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/locations/baltimore-va-medical-center or the Perry Point VA Medical Center: https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/locations/perry-point-va-medical-center

Apply online for VA health care: https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction

Apply over the telephone for VA health care: 855-976-1093

Contact our Toxic Exposure Navigator: 410-605-7000, ext. 57671

Submit a claim (Disability Compensation VA Form 21-526EZ): https://www.va.gov/disability/file-disability-claim-form-21-526ez/introduction

Contact the Maryland Department of Veterans & Military Families: 410-230-4444

Subscribe to News & Announcements (E-News): https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USVHA/subscriber/new?topic_id=USVHA_87

Stay Connected with the VA Maryland Health Care System on social media: https://www.facebook.com/MDVAHCS, https://x.com/mdvahcs, https://www.instagram.com/mdvahcs