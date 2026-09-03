Virtual Information Session: Why Choose VA?
No one knows Veterans better. Enroll today for high-quality, Veteran-specific care. Get regular checkups, specialist visits (cardiology, podiatry, mental health), home health, geriatric (elder) care, care in the community, urgent care access at over 3,000+ locations, and more.
Local Veterans who are not yet enrolled for VA health care were invited to a virtual information session hosted by the VA Maryland Health Care System and held on August 19, 2026. Attendees were presented with an overview of the VA health care enrollment process and eligibility requirements, along with details on how to apply for enrollment. The presenters and panelists then answered their specific questions.
Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/CGaozCDMdVk
TELL-A-VET: If you know any Veterans who are not yet receiving the VA health care benefits they’ve received, please share this information with them so that they can Choose VA!
Apply in person for VA health care at the Baltimore VA Medical Center: https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/locations/baltimore-va-medical-center or the Perry Point VA Medical Center: https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/locations/perry-point-va-medical-center
Apply online for VA health care: https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction
Apply over the telephone for VA health care: 855-976-1093
Contact our Toxic Exposure Navigator: 410-605-7000, ext. 57671
Submit a claim (Disability Compensation VA Form 21-526EZ): https://www.va.gov/disability/file-disability-claim-form-21-526ez/introduction
Contact the Maryland Department of Veterans & Military Families: 410-230-4444
Subscribe to News & Announcements (E-News): https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/USVHA/subscriber/new?topic_id=USVHA_87
Stay Connected with the VA Maryland Health Care System on social media: https://www.facebook.com/MDVAHCS, https://x.com/mdvahcs, https://www.instagram.com/mdvahcs