Summer Research Program

The program is planned for June 16 to August 8, 2025.

Applications due by:

Early consideration: November 15, 2025

Final submission: December 20, 2025

The educational content spans topics of basic statistics, data visualization and management, geriatrics, rehabilitation science, Veteran and military health, and whole health.

The program is open to undergraduate and/or early-stage health professional graduate students.

Veterans who are in college and children of Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Curriculum includes: