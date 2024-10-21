Summer Research Program
Led by an interprofessional team of clinicians (MD/PhD, DPT, PhD), our VA Summer program in Baltimore is focused on introducing skills of data science in the context of health problems impacting older adults, especially Veterans, in terms of rehabilitation and whole health approaches.
The program is planned for June 16 to August 8, 2025.
Applications due by:
Early consideration: November 15, 2025
Final submission: December 20, 2025
The educational content spans topics of basic statistics, data visualization and management, geriatrics, rehabilitation science, Veteran and military health, and whole health.
The program is open to undergraduate and/or early-stage health professional graduate students.
Veterans who are in college and children of Veterans are encouraged to apply.
Curriculum includes:
- Small group didactic sessions
- Mentored research projects
- Professional interactive experiences and collaborations with an interdisciplinary team and other VA student programs.
Participant Activities
- Salaried work experience at the nation’s largest integrated health system.
- Choosing and customizing a project.
- Working with a team of clinicians (MD/PhD, DPT, PhD) in a hospital-based environment.
- Gaining and strengthening skills data science applied to health problems impacting older adults, especially Veterans.
- Learning about data science, geriatrics, rehabilitation, and whole health research.
- Acquiring professional experience with a research project mentor, data science mentor, and through collaborating with others.
Research Topics
- Mobile app for pain
- Dementia impact on fall risk in older adults
- Group exercise interventions in older adults
- Neurological conditions
- Military exposures
- Muscle quality in older adults
- Cardiovascular health in older adults
- Substance use and prevention
- Large data analytics for pain
- Stochastic and casual model development
- Statistical analysis of large-scale data
Location
Baltimore Veteran’s Administration (VA) Medical Center, Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
A Veteran’s Health Administration (VHA) Center of Excellence focused on chronic pain, chronic disease and aging, and physical function in older veterans.
Contact
For an application, please email: Jenny.Bernstein@VA.gov
For questions about the program, please email: Dr. Beth Hogans at Beth.Hogans@VA.gov or Dr. Susan Conroy at Susan.Conroy@VA.gov
Additional Information
-
The SRP offers students valuable career development training and hands-on research experiences in diverse research areas of importance to Veteran healthcare.