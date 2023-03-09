VA-STEP: VAMHCS Student Trainee Experience Program

VA nurses ensure that Veterans receive the high-quality care they need and deserve.

As a VA nurse, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that our patients receive the best treatment possible, from the bedside to case management. The work is challenging, as Veterans often require complex care, providing nurses with a quality learning experience.

VA-STEP is a program for aspiring nurses seeking fulfilling careers improving the lives of those who've served our nation. But ultimately, you’ll feel the unmatched fulfillment that comes with improving the lives of people who’ve proudly served our nation.

Eligibility Requirements

U.S. citizens by birth or naturalization (U.S. Veterans are considered first among all equally qualified candidates).

Current nursing students who have completed or are within one semester of completing the junior year of their bachelor's degree program from a nationally accredited school for Nursing Sciences with a CCNE or ACEN Accreditation.

Be willing to undergo a background / suitability investigation

Be willing to come work for the VA after graduation.

Students will need to be available to work 400 hours prior to graduation from their education program.

Minimum Cumulative GPA of 3.00 on 4.00 scale

Not obligated to work somewhere outside the VA after graduation.

Currently in Good Academic Standing (as defined by the school the student is attending) leading to graduation and NCLEX certification

VA STEP PROGRAM Application

Applicant Registration - VA AMS (intelliworxit.com)

Please use the link provided if you are interested in becoming a VA nurse and serving our Nation’s Heroes.

Application Deadline: March 31, 2023

Program Start Date: June 2023

Karen M. Hall, MBA/HCM, BSN, RN

Nurse Recruiter

VA Maryland Health Care System

Baltimore, Maryland, 21201

Cell 410-967-9670

Email Karen.Hall3@va.gov