Mission and vision

Our vision

To be a patient-centered health care organization for veterans providing excellent health care, education and research; an organization where people choose to work; and an active community partner.

Who we serve

Since 1922, VA Memphis Healthcare System has been improving the health of the men and women who have so proudly served our nation. We consider it our privilege to serve your health care needs in any way we can. Services are available to more than 196,000 veterans living in a 53-county area of western Tennessee, northern Mississippi, and northeast Arkansas.