Hearing screenings offered at Nonconnah Clinic
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
Suite 100
- Free
May is Better Hearing and Speech Month. The Memphis VA Medical Center Audiology Department will offer hearing screenings on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. - Noon; and 1 p.m.- 3p.m. No appointments necessary.
Location: Nonconnah VA Community Base Outreach Clinic
1689 Nonconnah Blvd, Suite 100
Memphis, TN 38132
For questions contact Dr. Shannon Lieblong at 901-523-8990 extension 5348.