Hearing screenings offered at Nonconnah Clinic

When
Tuesday, May 3, 2022
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT
Where

Nonconnah Boulevard VA Clinic

Suite 100

Cost
Free

May is Better Hearing and Speech Month.  The Memphis VA Medical Center Audiology Department will offer hearing screenings on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 from 9 a.m. - Noon; and 1 p.m.- 3p.m.  No appointments necessary.

Location: Nonconnah VA Community Base Outreach Clinic

                   1689 Nonconnah  Blvd, Suite 100

                      Memphis, TN 38132

For questions contact Dr. Shannon Lieblong at 901-523-8990 extension 5348.

