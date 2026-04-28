Wear Denim Day

Denim Day was first celebrated in 1999 when an Italian overturned a sexual assault sentence and sparked worldwide outrage and protest. Memphis VA Medical Center employees and Veterans can join millions of people across the world to wear denim with the purpose of supporting survivors and elevating education and awareness about sexual assault.

There are various ways to wear denim on Denim Day:

• Denim head or hair bands

• Denim ribbon pins (can be worn with White Ribbon VA pin)

• Denim swatch with White Ribbon VA pin on top

• Denim coats

• Denim VA tops

• Denim face mask

• Denim accessories (belts, shoelaces, jewelry, watch bands)