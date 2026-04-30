Nurses Honor Guard Tribute & Blessing of the Hands

Join us during National Nurses Week for a meaningful tribute honoring the service, compassion, and legacy of VA nurses. The VA Memphis Nurses Honor Guard Tribute will recognize nursing colleagues through a ceremonial final call to duty, following by Blessing of the Hands lead by VA Chaplain Services.

This program includes a formal Honor Guard presentation, prayer, and symbolic blessing ceremony reflecting the care nurses provide every day. The event will conclude with light refreshments.

All Veterans, staff, and visitors are invited to attend and take part in this moment of recognition and reflection.

Attend virtually via this Teams link.