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VSO/CSO Coalition Event - Connects Veterans With Benefits & Resources

Flyer for VSO/CSO Coalition event on May 15, 2026, at Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VAMC.

When:

Fri. May 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Where:

Room BE202C

116 North Pauline Street

Memphis, TN

Cost:

Free

Veterans seeking assistance with disability claims, benefits questions and support services are invited to attend the upcoming Veteran Service Organizations (VSO) / County Service Organizations (CSO) Coalition event May 15, 2026, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center. 

The event will provide Veterans the opportunity to connect directly with state and county service officers, VA programs and community partners for information and assistance related to benefits, eligibility and support services.

Check-in will take place in Room BE202C. Registration will close at 12:30 p.m.

Agenda

  • 9-9:15 a.m. — Prosthetics Service
  • 9:20-9:45 a.m. — Caregiver Support
  • 9:50-10:05 a.m. — HUD-VASH
  • 10:10-10:25 a.m. — Social Work Services
  • 10:30-10:50 a.m. — Tennessee Department of Veterans Services
  • 10:55-11:10 a.m. — Suicide Prevention
  • 11:15-11:30 a.m. — Toxic Exposure and Eligibility
  • 11:35-11:50 a.m. — The Benefits Solutions Group

  • 11:55 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — Fisher House

     

Veterans are encouraged to bring important documentation, including DD214s and medical records, if applicable.

Veterans needing to create a new ID.me account should bring:

  • A state-issued photo ID or driver license

  • Access to their email account on their phone

     

The event is hosted by Veteran/Employee Education Service. Additional concerns/requests: Please contact Lillique Ford via email, Lillique.Ford@va.gov, orby phone at /5883.

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