VSO/CSO Coalition Event - Connects Veterans With Benefits & Resources
When:
Fri. May 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Room BE202C
116 North Pauline Street
Memphis, TN
Cost:
Free
Veterans seeking assistance with disability claims, benefits questions and support services are invited to attend the upcoming Veteran Service Organizations (VSO) / County Service Organizations (CSO) Coalition event May 15, 2026, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center.
The event will provide Veterans the opportunity to connect directly with state and county service officers, VA programs and community partners for information and assistance related to benefits, eligibility and support services.
Check-in will take place in Room BE202C. Registration will close at 12:30 p.m.
Agenda
- 9-9:15 a.m. — Prosthetics Service
- 9:20-9:45 a.m. — Caregiver Support
- 9:50-10:05 a.m. — HUD-VASH
- 10:10-10:25 a.m. — Social Work Services
- 10:30-10:50 a.m. — Tennessee Department of Veterans Services
- 10:55-11:10 a.m. — Suicide Prevention
- 11:15-11:30 a.m. — Toxic Exposure and Eligibility
- 11:35-11:50 a.m. — The Benefits Solutions Group
11:55 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — Fisher House
Veterans are encouraged to bring important documentation, including DD214s and medical records, if applicable.
Veterans needing to create a new ID.me account should bring:
- A state-issued photo ID or driver license
Access to their email account on their phone
The event is hosted by Veteran/Employee Education Service. Additional concerns/requests: Please contact Lillique Ford via email, Lillique.Ford@va.gov, orby phone at