VSO/CSO Coalition Event - Connects Veterans With Benefits & Resources

Fri. May 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CT

Veterans seeking assistance with disability claims, benefits questions and support services are invited to attend the upcoming Veteran Service Organizations (VSO) / County Service Organizations (CSO) Coalition event May 15, 2026, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center.

The event will provide Veterans the opportunity to connect directly with state and county service officers, VA programs and community partners for information and assistance related to benefits, eligibility and support services.

Check-in will take place in Room BE202C. Registration will close at 12:30 p.m.

Agenda

9-9:15 a.m. — Prosthetics Service

9:20-9:45 a.m. — Caregiver Support

9:50-10:05 a.m. — HUD-VASH

10:10-10:25 a.m. — Social Work Services

10:30-10:50 a.m. — Tennessee Department of Veterans Services

10:55-11:10 a.m. — Suicide Prevention

11:15-11:30 a.m. — Toxic Exposure and Eligibility

11:35-11:50 a.m. — The Benefits Solutions Group

11:55 a.m.-12:10 p.m. — Fisher House

Veterans are encouraged to bring important documentation, including DD214s and medical records, if applicable.

Veterans needing to create a new ID.me account should bring:

A state-issued photo ID or driver license

Access to their email account on their phone

The event is hosted by Veteran/Employee Education Service. Additional concerns/requests: Please contact Lillique Ford via email, Lillique.Ford@va.gov, orby phone at /5883.