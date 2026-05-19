Be Active and MOVE! Physical Activity Program for Veterans

Registration: To enroll or learn more, contact your MOVE! team or Casey Provo at .

VA’s Be Active and MOVE! program is an 8-week physical activity series designed to support Veterans in improving their health through regular exercise and lifestyle changes. Veterans learn how to incorporate physical activity into daily routines, with a focus on long-term weight management, strength, and overall wellness.

Sessions may include practical kinesiotherapy applications such as gait training, improving endurance and work tolerance, and movement techniques that support injury prevention and safe performance of daily tasks. Veterans may also gain insight into body mechanics and strategies that translate to real-world activities at home or on the job.

The program aligns with national physical activity guidelines, encouraging at least 150 minutes of moderate activity per week, along with strength and balance exercises.

Regular physical activity supports both physical and mental health, helping Veterans build resilience and improve quality of life.