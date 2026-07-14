Freedom 250 & Tuskegee Airmen Alumni Association Celebration

When: July 30th, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. CT

Where: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr. VA Medical Center, Bed Tower Lobby

11:00 a.m. – Event Opens (Bed Tower Lobby)

• Veterans, families, and guests are invited to explore informational booths and connect with VA programs, community partners, and Veteran service organizations.

• Staff will be available to assist Veterans with enrollment, eligibility, My HealtheVet, women’s health, whole health, food insecurity resources, homelessness services, and other VA programs.

• Representatives from Veteran Service Organizations and the Tennessee Department of Veterans Services will provide information on Veteran benefits, programs, and eligibility.

• Throughout the event, attendees are invited to sign a commemorative copy of the Declaration of Independence using a feather quill. Members of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution (SAR and DAR) will share the historical significance of the document and the pen used for signatures.

1:00 p.m. – Tuskegee National Alumni Association Special Recognition Ceremony

• Members of the Tuskegee National Alumni Association will present a special recognition highlighting their legacy and make a commemorative donation to VA Memphis Healthcare System as part of their annual service project.

1:30–2:00 p.m. – Celebration Continues

• Following the ceremony, guests are encouraged to continue visiting vendor and information booths, speak with service representatives, and learn more about the programs and benefits available through the VA and its community partners.

• The Declaration of Independence signing experience will remain available until the event concludes.

2:00 p.m. – Event Concludes

• Freedom 250 officially concludes, followed by event breakdown and cleanup.

