Memphis VBO/VSO Claims Event - Need help filing a VA disability claim?

Pre-registration is required!

The Memphis VA Healthcare System is hosting a two-day benefits and claims assistance event where Veterans can receive one-on-one help filing disability compensation claims, checking the status of existing claims, understanding the claims process, and learning about the benefits they may be eligible to receive.

Representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), state Veterans services, the National Cemetery Administration, and Memphis VA programs will all be available to answer questions and provide personalized assistance.

When:

Thursday, Aug. 27 | 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 28 | 9 a.m.–12 p.m. (VBA will depart at noon., but Veterans are welcome to meet with community partners and other vendors until 2 p.m.)

Where: Lt. Col. Luke Weathers Jr. VA Medical Center

116 N. Pauline St., Memphis, TN

Whether you’re filing your first disability claim, seeking an increase for a service-connected condition, adding a dependent to your VA benefits, exploring burial benefits, or enrolling in VA health care, staff will be available to help explain your options and guide you through the process.

To make the most of your appointment, Veterans should bring any documents that may support their visit, including:

• Government-issued photo ID

• DD Form 214

• Military or civilian medical records related to the claim

• Medical records from non-VA providers

• Marriage certificate or dependent documentation, if updating VA benefits

• Any additional documents that support your claim or benefits request

Please note: This event does not provide expedited or “fast-tracked” processing of disability claims. Instead, representatives will help Veterans prepare and submit claims, review documentation, answer questions, and connect them with the appropriate VA and community resources.

Pre-registration is required!

Email MemphisMHVCoordinators@va.gov with your name and phone number to request an appointment. Appointments are limited, and walk-ins cannot be accommodated.