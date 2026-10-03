Wear Purple: Domestic Violence Awareness Month

On Thursday, Oct. 22, VA Memphis Healthcare System employees, Veterans, and visitors are encouraged to wear purple in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to show support for those impacted by intimate partner violence.

VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is dedicated to ensuring Veterans, their partners and VA staff have support and access to resources. Talk to your local VA IPVAP coordinator at VA Memphis Healthcare System by calling or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1- .

https://www.socialwork.va.gov/IPV/Coordinators.asp

