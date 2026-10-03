Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

VA Memphis Healthcare System celebrates the inclusion of Hispanic American service members and Veterans. The purpose of National Hispanic Heritage Month is to share history, heritage, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans of past and present, while honoring their culture, which is rooted in all Latin American countries. Ana Herrera-Lopez, a dietician at VA Memphis Healthcare System, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Join the celebration via a livestream available on Microsoft Teams here: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/28190672625097?p=ggeX5CNKkOEKVtK2MS