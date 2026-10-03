Tupelo VA Clinic Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fair

Join the VA Memphis Healthcare System at the Tupelo VA Clinic for a Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Veterans can learn about breast cancer prevention and early detection, connect with VA programs and services, and receive available vaccinations, including the flu vaccine.

Mammograms will not be performed on site. Eligible Veterans may receive information and assistance with scheduling a mammogram. For questions about mammography eligibility or scheduling, contact Carol L. Miller by emailing Carol.Miller10@va.gov.

VA programs and community partners will also be available throughout the event to share information and resources.